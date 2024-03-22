President Approves Remission For Prisoners On Pakistan Day, Eid Ul Fitr
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved a remission for the prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day annually observed on March 23 and Eid ul Fitr.
The president granted a remission of 90 days in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution and Rule 15-A of the Rules of business.
However, the remission would not be applicable on the prisoners involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities.
Besides, the prisoners involved in rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and financial crimes, would also be ineligible for the remission.
The reduction in sentences would be applicable on the male prisoners of over 65 years age and female prisoners of over 60 years age, who had completed one-third of the sentence.
The juvenile prisoners, who had completed one third of their sentence, would also be entitled for the remission.
Recent Stories
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP finalize arrangements for March 23, Pakistan Day Parade2 minutes ago
-
8 power thieves arrested in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day reminds of struggles of Muslims for separate homeland: VC IUB2 minutes ago
-
New Sukkur SSP takes charge2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh to open 203rd Urs Celebration of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast12 minutes ago
-
World Meteorological Day to be observed on March 2312 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges Municipal Corporation Sargodha to improve service delivery12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on Pak Army convoy in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
DC orders action against profiteers12 minutes ago
-
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom after vehicle borne suicider explodes near forces' convoy12 minutes ago
-
National Party delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif21 minutes ago