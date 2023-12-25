Open Menu

President Approves Removal Of Ahad Cheema

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 07:30 PM

President approves removal of Ahad Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi approved the removal of Ahad Khan Cheema from his post of Advisor to Prime Minister for Establishment.

On the instruction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister sent the summary to the President for the removal of Ahad Cheema from his post.

The President approved the removal of Ahad Cheema on the advice of the prime minister under Article 48 of the constitution.

