President approves Saeed Sheikh to look after as NPT chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved to give a look-after charge of Chairman of the National Press Trust (NPT) to Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, a grade-20 officer of the Information Group.

Saeed Ahmed Sheikh would continue to serve as NPT chairman on a look-after basis till the regular appointment on the position, a President House press release said.

The president also approved the removal of the ex-chairman of NPT Munir Ahmed Khan from the position over his incompetence and embezzlement of public funds.

He also approved the MP-1 scale for the post of NPT chairman.

The president gave the above said approvals under the National Press Trust (Appointment of Chairman) Act 1972.