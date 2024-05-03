Open Menu

President Approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 10:07 PM

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 under Article 75 of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 under Article 75 of the Constitution.

The bill aims to amend taxes and duties' related laws, a President House news release said.

The amendments made through the bill include changes to sections 30DDD, 43, 45B, 46 and 47 of the Sales Tax Act 1990.

Similarly, through the amendment bill, changes to sections 29, 33, 34 and 38 of the Federal Excise Act 2005, and sections 122A, 124, 126A, 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 have also been made.

The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed by the National Assembly on April 29, 2024.

The president approved the bill on the advice of the prime minister.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister April

Recent Stories

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

7 minutes ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

7 minutes ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

7 minutes ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

21 minutes ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

21 minutes ago
Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

26 minutes ago
 Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking ..

Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate

23 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..

23 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

23 minutes ago
 Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arm ..

Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapu ..

23 minutes ago
 Government taking measures to curtail school drop ..

Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan