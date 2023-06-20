President approves Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave his assent to the Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2023.

Under the Bill, the availability of trained paramedical staff to provide first aid to children in public and private schools of Islamabad had been made mandatory, a news release issued by the President House Press Wing said on Tuesday.

All the private schools in Islamabad will ensure the availability of paramedical staff in their premises to provide medical assistance to the children who need it.

The Federal Government will ensure the availability of paramedical staff in all government schools to provide medical assistance to the children.

In case of violation, a fine of up to Rs 100,000 after the first warning, and imprisonment of up to six months thereafter can be imposed.

The president approved the Bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.