President Approves Transfer Of Rs. 265 Million To GB Govt

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 07:45 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the transfer of Rs. 265.83 million from the Gilgit Baltistan Council Consolidated Fund to the Government of Gilgit Baltistan Consolidated Fund

He gave the approval under Article 121 of the Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018.

The amount will be used for the rehabilitation of flood affected people, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing here said.

The President had earlier approved the transfer of Rs. 3 billion to the Government of Gilgit Baltistan.

He also approved the National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Inter-Governmental Transactions Bill 2022. The President approved both the bills under Article 75 of the Constitution.

