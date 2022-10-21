UrduPoint.com

President Approves Transfer Of Rs. 3 Billion To GB Govt For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 09:50 PM

President approves transfer of Rs. 3 billion to GB govt for rehabilitation of flood victims

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday approved the transfer of Rs. 3 billion from the Gilgit Baltistan Council's Consolidated Fund to the Consolidated Fund of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday approved the transfer of Rs. 3 billion from the Gilgit Baltistan Council's Consolidated Fund to the Consolidated Fund of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan.

The Government of Gilgit Baltistan will be able to spend these funds for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected people in the valley, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing said.

The President accorded the approval under Article 121 of the Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018.

Summary of the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs (in this respect) was approved on the advice of the Prime Minister, it added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Gilgit Baltistan 2018 Media From Government Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

AJK Chief Secretary dismisses MO District Headquar ..

AJK Chief Secretary dismisses MO District Headquarter Hospital Bagh

43 seconds ago
 McConnell Says Senate Republican Majority to Focus ..

McConnell Says Senate Republican Majority to Focus on Delivery of Weapons, Aid t ..

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan's removal from FATF grey list acknowledgm ..

Pakistan's removal from FATF grey list acknowledgment of country's efforts: Hina ..

46 seconds ago
 Halep says will fight to clean name after doping s ..

Halep says will fight to clean name after doping suspension

3 minutes ago
 US budget deficit drops by half in 2022 on pandemi ..

US budget deficit drops by half in 2022 on pandemic recovery

4 minutes ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira congratulates nation, heads of i ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira congratulates nation, heads of institutions on removal of Pak ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.