President approves transfer of Rs. 3 billion to GB govt for rehabilitation of flood victims

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday approved the transfer of Rs. 3 billion from the Gilgit Baltistan Council's Consolidated Fund to the Consolidated Fund of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday approved the transfer of Rs. 3 billion from the Gilgit Baltistan Council's Consolidated Fund to the Consolidated Fund of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan.

The Government of Gilgit Baltistan will be able to spend these funds for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected people in the valley, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing said.

The President accorded the approval under Article 121 of the Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018.

Summary of the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs (in this respect) was approved on the advice of the Prime Minister, it added.