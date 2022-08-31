UrduPoint.com

President Approves Two Bills

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 07:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the National Meteorology Institute of Pakistan Bill 2022.

The president accorded approval of the two bills under Article 75 of the Constitution.

