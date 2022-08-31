President approves two bills

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the National Meteorology Institute of Pakistan Bill 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the National Meteorology Institute of Pakistan Bill 2022.

The president accorded approval of the two bills under Article 75 of the Constitution.