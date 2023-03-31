President approves withdrawal of review petitions against Justice Faez Isa

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved withdrawal of the curative review reference and Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) against the judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Article 48 of the Constitution.

Dr Alvi also signed his power of attorney in favour of Advocate Supreme Court Anees Ahmed Shehzad.