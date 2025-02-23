President APPSCA calls for collective action to combat drug abuse among students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) President of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Malik Abrar Hussain Sunday warned of a growing drug abuse problem among young students, especially those from middle and upper-class backgrounds, and has called for collective action to address this issue.

In a candid conversation with ptv news, Malik Abrar Hussain urged all stakeholders to join forces to combat the rising tide of drug abuse among the youth, particularly those from more affluent segments of society.

He further underscored the vital role of parents and teachers in closely monitoring children and educating them about the detrimental consequences of drug abuse.

The alarming rate of drug abuse among Pakistani youth has prompted calls for urgent action.

According to recent concerns, approximately 20 to 30% of youth are involved in drug-related activities.

To combat this issue, He also called upon government to formulate and enforce stricter policies.

He stressed concerned authority to increase awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, provide support and resources for those struggling with addiction and implementing effective law enforcement strategies to curb drug trafficking.

By working together, we can help prevent drug abuse and ensure a safer, healthier future for Pakistan's youth, he

added.

Malik Abrar Hussain voiced his concern about the growing trend of students frequenting "Chaye Khanas" (tea houses) and other hangouts outside educational institutions, where they are increasingly exposed to and vulnerable to drug addiction.

He further emphasized the importance of leveraging social media platforms to raise awareness among students about the dangers of drug addiction and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Abrar Hussain also highlighted the severe health consequences of drug abuse, including mental health disorders, organ damage and even death, emphasizing the need for immediate attention and action to protect the youth from these devastating effects.