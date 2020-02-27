President Arif Alive arrives Governor House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi Thursday arrived here at Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he was welcomed by the Governor Shah Farman.

Later, the President held one-on-one meeting with the Governor and discussed law and order situation in the provinces especially in newly merged districts.