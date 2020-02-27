UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Arif Alvi Arrives At Governor House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:58 PM

President Arif Alvi arrives at Governor House

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday arrived here at Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he was welcomed by the Governor Shah Farman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday arrived here at Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he was welcomed by the Governor Shah Farman.

Later, the President held meeting with the Governor and discussed law and order situation in the KP province especially in newly merged districts.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Law And Order Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

67 shops fined for overpricing, hoarding in Bahawa ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court moved against inflated prices of ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University to remain open on Frid ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of polio case i ..

7 minutes ago

Universities, schools to remain closed on Feb 28

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.