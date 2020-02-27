President Arif Alvi Arrives At Governor House
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday arrived here at Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he was welcomed by the Governor Shah Farman.
Later, the President held meeting with the Governor and discussed law and order situation in the KP province especially in newly merged districts.