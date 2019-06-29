President Arif Alvi arrives in Gilgit

President Arif Alvi Saturday arrived here to address a tourism conference, besides the concluding ceremony of the Tour de Khunjerab cycle rally in Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :President Arif Alvi Saturday arrived here to address a tourism conference, besides the concluding ceremony of the Tour de Khunjerab cycle rally in Hunza.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, a press release said.

The president, during his stay, will address an eco-tourism conference in Hunza. He will also preside over convocation of the Karakoram University.