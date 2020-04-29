President Arif Alvi arrives in Qetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi arrived here on Wednesday on a day-long visit to oversee the situation of lockdown and Ehsaas Program for the interest of needy people in difficult time.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and provincial ministers received President Arif Alvi at Quetta Airport and accorded him a warm welcome.

During the day-long visit, the president will chair meeting to review Ehsaas Program and precautionary to check spread of coronavirus at Governor House. Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, provincial ministers, and Chief Secretary Balochistan will attend the meeting.

President Arif Alvi is accompanied by Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.