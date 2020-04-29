UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Arif Alvi Arrives In Qetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:39 PM

President Arif Alvi arrives in Qetta

President Arif Alvi arrived here on Wednesday on a day-long visit to oversee the situation of lockdown and Ehsaas Program for the interest of needy people in difficult time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi arrived here on Wednesday on a day-long visit to oversee the situation of lockdown and Ehsaas Program for the interest of needy people in difficult time.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and provincial ministers received President Arif Alvi at Quetta Airport and accorded him a warm welcome.

During the day-long visit, the president will chair meeting to review Ehsaas Program and precautionary to check spread of coronavirus at Governor House. Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, provincial ministers, and Chief Secretary Balochistan will attend the meeting.

President Arif Alvi is accompanied by Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Visit Amanullah Khan Airport Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Nazir was more talented than Indian Sehwag: ..

9 minutes ago

25 dead in South Korea warehouse fire

1 minute ago

Stabbing Attack in Germany's Hanau Leaves 4 People ..

1 minute ago

Amla's guidance help me succeed in PSL 5: Haider A ..

1 minute ago

Google makes its video meeting service free to all ..

2 minutes ago

Opinion of human rights watchdogs, int'l media goi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.