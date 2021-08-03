UrduPoint.com

President Arif Alvi Arrives Quetta On Two Days Visit

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:11 PM

President Arif Alvi arrives Quetta on two days visit

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday arrived Quetta on two-day visit where he was accorded warm-welcome by Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday arrived Quetta on two-day visit where he was accorded warm-welcome by Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

The president was accompanied by the first lady. Provincial ministers and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

As per expected schedule of the president, he would hold a meeting with provincial cabinet.

He would tour Noori Naseer Khan Culture Complex where he would inaugurate Green Tractor Scheme at Spiny Road Quetta.

President Alvi would also participate in All Pakistan Chief Minister Diamond Jubilee Quetta Gladiator Women's League 2021.

Later, he would distribute prizes among the players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Visit Road Women All Cabinet Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Abbasi differs with Shehbaz on reasons of PML-N de ..

Abbasi differs with Shehbaz on reasons of PML-N defeat in 2018 general elections

8 minutes ago
 Restoration of Inter-Korean Hotline Requested by K ..

Restoration of Inter-Korean Hotline Requested by Kim Jong Un - South Korean Inte ..

4 minutes ago
 57 experts from 13 countries discuss date palm cul ..

57 experts from 13 countries discuss date palm cultivation and production

15 minutes ago
 US lauds Pakistan's efforts to advance Afghan peac ..

US lauds Pakistan's efforts to advance Afghan peace

4 minutes ago
 Olympic medallists hope success boosts popularity ..

Olympic medallists hope success boosts popularity of women's boxing

21 minutes ago
 Power shut down notice in sialkot

Power shut down notice in sialkot

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.