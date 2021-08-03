President Arif Alvi arrives Quetta on two days visit

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday arrived Quetta on two-day visit where he was accorded warm-welcome by Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday arrived Quetta on two-day visit where he was accorded warm-welcome by Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

The president was accompanied by the first lady. Provincial ministers and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

As per expected schedule of the president, he would hold a meeting with provincial cabinet.

He would tour Noori Naseer Khan Culture Complex where he would inaugurate Green Tractor Scheme at Spiny Road Quetta.

President Alvi would also participate in All Pakistan Chief Minister Diamond Jubilee Quetta Gladiator Women's League 2021.

Later, he would distribute prizes among the players.