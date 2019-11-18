UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Arif Alvi Arrives Quetta On Two-day Visit

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:49 PM

President Arif Alvi arrives Quetta on two-day visit

President Arif Alvi arrived here Monday on his two-day visit and would inaugurate Livestock Expo as chief guest at Balochistan University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :President Arif Alvi arrived here Monday on his two-day visit and would inaugurate Livestock Expo as chief guest at Balochistan University.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Khan and provincial minister for Communication Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Chairperson of Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji and other senior officials received President at Quetta Airport and accorded him a warm welcome.

The President is scheduled to meet Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan and members of the provincial cabinet.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Provincial Assembly Visit Amanullah Khan Cabinet Airport Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Conv ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus and ..

7 minutes ago

Petition against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC seeks reply f ..

10 minutes ago

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Appointed As V ..

16 minutes ago

North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affair ..

13 minutes ago

PTI to continue stand with fair accountability pro ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.