President Arif Alvi calls families of martyred soldiers

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyred soldiers of Kurram military operation, who laid their lives for the country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyred soldiers of Kurram military operation, who laid their lives for the country.

The President spoke to the families of Captain Basit Ali and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal and paid tribute to the sacrifice and bravery of the martyred military personnel.

He also talked to the families of Captain Affan Masood, who was martyred in Pasni in a terrorist attack.

President Alvi prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred and for grant of fortitude to their families.