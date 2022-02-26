UrduPoint.com

President Arif Alvi Calls For Adopting Modern Farming Techniques To Boost Agri Production

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 11:35 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday called for adopting modern farming techniques to increase the agricultural productivity in order to meet the country's food requirements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday called for adopting modern farming techniques to increase the agricultural productivity in order to meet the country's food requirements.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of farmers the at Governor's House.

He underlined the need to promote latest technological and IT tools to ensure the availability of agricultural inputs to farmers and reduce the cost of production.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, Punjab Food Minister Hamid Yar Hiraj and agriculturalists from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh attended the meeting.

Farmers apprised the President about the issues related to input costs, subsidies and support price of different crops.

President Alvi said that the government was focusing on uplift of farmers as the prosperity of agriculture sector was directly linked with the socio-economic development of the country.

Incentives had been offered to support farmers which had given major boost to agricultural yields of major crops last year, he added.

The President stressed upon the need to ensure provision of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and machinery, at affordable rates for the sake of well being of farmers. He also underscored the need to facilitate and support the farmers in exporting surplus crops, particularly potatoes, to earn foreign exchange.

The President assured the farmers of his support to help address their problems.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that the government was focusing on the development of agriculture sector and last year 4 out of 5 major crops showed record growth.

He said that the government would address all the grassroots level issues faced by farmers.

The participants appreciated the measures taken by the government for the support and uplift of farmers.

