President Arif Alvi condemns attack on police office in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on police office in Karachi.

In a statement, he prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism. "Efforts would continue till complete elimination of the menace of terrorism," he added.