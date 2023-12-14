President Arif Alvi distributes gold medals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday distributed gold medals among those who made significant efforts for creation of Pakistan.

Addressing the 29th annual gold medal distribution ceremony organized by Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust at Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust here, he said that those who had received medals their services were valuable and it was of utmost importance to recognize the history.

He said, "We are very fortunate that we are living in a free and independent state."

Arif Alvi said that vision behind the creation of Pakistan was very big and added that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan had stressed on acquiring education while Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal talked about Muslim Ummah.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always trusted in students and he never talked about sectarianism, he added.

He said, "Efforts and vision of our forefathers was to get a piece of land from where resurgence of Muslims could take place in light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah."

He said, "Unfortunately today those signs are not visible which can help materialize the dream of our forefathers.

Dr Arif Alvi said that there was a need to trace history to accomplish the vision behind the creation of Pakistan.

He said, "The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us about forgiveness, unity, justice and all these elements are very essential for establishing a welfare state."

He said that justice was highly needed all over the world so that value of human life became equal.

The President said that human mind without ethic and morality would lead to failure, adding that a united community always moved ahead with objective while hatred ruined everything.

He said that power of social media could not be denied but it was very regretful that it was a cause of spreading fake news.

Regarding Palestine issue, he said that international community should play its role for durable solution of Palestine.

Mian Farooq Altaf, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also spoke on the occasion.