President Arif Alvi Formally Announces Livestock Policy For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

President Arif Alvi formally announces Livestock Policy for Balochistan

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday lauded the initiatives of Balochistan government for formulation of new policy for livestock development in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday lauded the initiatives of Balochistan government for formulation of new policy for livestock development in the province.

Dr Arif Alvi formally announced Balochistan Livestock Policy 2020-30 and said more than 70 percent of province's livelihood was linked with livestock sector.

He made the announcement while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Livestock Expo which was organized for promotion of Livestock Sector of province at Auditorium of University of Balochistan.

He expressed the optimism that new policy would help improve the economic conditions of people in Balochistan.

The President said investments would also boost in livestock sector due to the Expo.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf, Adviser to Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (Retired) Fazeel Asghar and other officials were present on the occasion.

