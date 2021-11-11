UrduPoint.com

President Arif Alvi Inaugurates CPLC Office In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:28 PM

President Arif Alvi inaugurates CPLC office in Mirpurkhas

The President Arif Alvi on Thursday said the role of Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in combating crimes cannot by overruled

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The President Arif Alvi on Thursday said the role of Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in combating crimes cannot by overruled.

He added that the organizations like CPLC can play vital role in making liaison between the Police and citizens for maintaining law and order.

There is the need of establishing CPLC set up in other cities of Sindh so that peaceful atmosphere could be ensured with joint efforts, the President stated this while inaugurating the office of CPLC in Hyderabad.

Appreciating the role of CPLC, the President said that with the support of volunteer groups, the CPLC was playing effective role in eliminating heinous crimes including kidnapping for ransom as well as unearthing the drug trafficking in the province.

The President also emphasized the need of rooting out the narcotics dens adding that drug use has been prevailed in the society at alarming stage.

The use of drugs is putting the bright future of the youth into darkness therefore combined efforts are required to control this menace and save the future of the youth, he added.

The President also underlined the need of opening of CPLC set up in Sukkur, Nawabshah and Larkana so that work for the welfare of the masses could be carried out with joint efforts.

On demand of the people of the area, the President assured that efforts will be made for establishing a university in Mirpurkhas so that future generation of the area could get higher education at their nearest.

He on the occasion called upon the youth to opt modern technologies like artificial intelligence so that they could be able to meet the challenges of modern world.

The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail while speaking on the occasion praised the services of CPLC adding that it playing key role in addressing the issues of the law and order being faced by the people of the province.

The common people can approach the CPLC for resolving their grievances, he said He called upon the youth to join CPLC so that the objectives of maintaining peace could be achieved in right direction. Efforts are being made to ensure maximum participation of both male and female in CPLC, he said and added that no issue can be settled without participation of the local community.

The Chief of CPLC Muhammad Zubair Habib also highlighted the objectives of the CPLC and its achievements.

Among others, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, PTI Regional leader Akbar Palli and President PTI Mirpurkhas district Afatab Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

