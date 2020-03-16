UrduPoint.com
President Arif Alvi Leaves For China On Two-day Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:36 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday left here for China on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday left here for China on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This is President Alvi's first visit to China aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the government and the people of China while Beijing is resolutely engaged in efforts to contain and deal with the spread of Covid-19.

During the visit, a number of Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the visit would play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two "iron brothers".

"It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond," it said.

The statement added that Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners, joined through an "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership".

"This time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. The leadership of both countries is fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of shared future in the new era," the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan Foreign Office China Visit Beijing Government Xi Jinping Arif Alvi

