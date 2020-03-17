President Arif Alvi meets Chinese premier, conveys strong support against Covid-19

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:33 PM

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang conveyed his full support and solidarity with China against coronavirus epidemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi on Tuesday in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang conveyed his full support and solidarity with China against coronavirus epidemic.

During a meeting held here at the Great Hall of People, he said Pakistan and China are all weather friends and iron brothers who always stand together with each other.

The relations between both the countries are based on mutual trust and win win cooperation.

He said both countries have shown to world that they believe in coexistence and non interference.

He said Pakistan has always been supporting China in difficult times and reiterated Pakistan's support during challenge of COVID-19 outbreak.

He said China took effective measures in prevention and control of the outbreak.

Welcoming the president and his delegation, Premier Li Keqiang said China and Pakistan friendship stands the test and even emerged stronger.

He said after Covid-19 outbreak started in China, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan government extended messages of sympathy for the Chinese side and promptly after the outbreak, Pakistan provided medical supplies to China.

We are in China and are grateful for this gesture, he added.

The Chinese premier said the Chinese side stands ready to closely work with Pakistan and make joint efforts to rise with challenges and cope with challenges of diseases.

In China, the outbreak is under control and we are also working to any reemergence.

He said China understands that Pakistan is now faces some cases of Coronavirus and also battling locusts plague, adding we need to enhance our cooperation to jointly fight these challenges.

We want to jointly work with Pakistan to demonstrate our firm commitment to cooperation to the international community.

He said in face of challenge to mankind, the international cooperation is important.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi and senior Pakistani and Chinese officials were also present.

