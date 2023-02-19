President Arif Alvi not mandated to announce elections' date: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said that President Arif Alvi could not announce the elections' date, asking the latter to shun the alleged political position in favour of one party.

In a statement issued here, Rana Sana Ullah said that only the Election Commission of Pakistan held the mandate to announce the date of polls.

"It is really shocking to (allegedly)change the constitutional position of the president into a spokesperson of a party," said the minister in reference to purported positioning by the president to steer the way for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister also accused President Arif Alvi for interfering with the constitutional authority of the election commission.