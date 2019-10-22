UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Arif Alvi Participates As Japan Emperor Formally Proclaims Enthronement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:05 PM

President Arif Alvi participates as Japan emperor formally proclaims enthronement

Dressed in a ceremonial outfit dominated by a draped outer robe in copper, Emperor Naruhito has formally proclaimed his enthronement in front of royals and leaders from around the world and announced, "I hereby declare my enthronement at home and abroad

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Dressed in a ceremonial outfit dominated by a draped outer robe in copper, Emperor Naruhito has formally proclaimed his enthronement in front of royals and leaders from around the world and announced, "I hereby declare my enthronement at home and abroad."The event was conducted largely in silence, with only drums and gongs sounding.

Some 2,000 guests, including foreign dignitaries and royalty, stood at the sound of a deep drum beat before the proclamation began.When the ceremony was complete, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cried "Banzai!" ("long live the emperor") three times.Naruhito officially assumed his duties as emperor on May 1, the day after his father became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries.But the transition was not complete until his new role was officially proclaimed.

In the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, the government postponed a royal parade until November 10, but the rest of the day s ceremonies were left unchanged.It is to be mentioned here that President Alvi is in Japan on five-day official visit on the invitation of Japanese government to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.During the tour, the president will meet Japanese political leadership and interact with representatives of important companies, who are investing in Pakistan.The experts told that Pakistan-Japan cooperative relations have been on an upward trajectory with a huge potential for collaboration in myriad fields such as economic, trade, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Agriculture Visit Japan May November Event From Government

Recent Stories

Tour of Australia, golden opportunity for youngste ..

2 minutes ago

Khawar Maneka's picture on social media grabs atte ..

6 minutes ago

Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergrad ..

26 minutes ago

US Destroyer Donald Cook Monitors Russia's Activit ..

5 minutes ago

Two-day Children Literature Festival to start from ..

5 minutes ago

Syrian President Pays Visit to Idlib's Recently Li ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.