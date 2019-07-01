UrduPoint.com
President Arif Alvi Signs Finance Bill 2019-20

Mon 01st July 2019

President Arif Alvi on Monday signed the Finance Bill 2019-20, bringing the bill into force.The bill was sent to the presidency for validation after approval by the National Assembly on Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) President Arif Alvi on Monday signed the Finance Bill 2019-20, bringing the bill into force.The bill was sent to the presidency for validation after approval by the National Assembly on Friday.The government succeeded in getting the budget for FY2019-20 passed from the National Assembly, with the coalition and its allies comfortably defeating the combined opposition's attempt to block it.

The total outlay of the budget is Rs7.022 trillion, focusing on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilisation and austerity measures.

The Money Bill included a new stringent fiscal law that it added to the Finance Act at the last minute.The treasury benches rejected almost all the amendments to the finance bill moved by the opposition members after there was a discussion on them by both sides, whereas amendments moved by Minister for Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar were adopted by the house.

