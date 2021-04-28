UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Arif Alvi Stresses Modern Beekeeping Techniques To Enhance Honey Yield

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:03 PM

President Arif Alvi stresses modern beekeeping techniques to enhance honey yield

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for adopting modern beekeeping techniques to enhance the yield and quality of organic honey produced in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for adopting modern beekeeping techniques to enhance the yield and quality of organic honey produced in Pakistan.

He said the government would encourage and facilitate beekeepers by providing them loans under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme in addition to imparting advanced training in training institutes like National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

The president made the remarks while chairing a follow-up meeting on beekeeping and honey production, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by All Pakistan Bee Keepers and Honey Dealers Association (APBKHDA) President Naeem Qasmi, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, Secretary of Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa islam Zaib, Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department of KP Muhammad Israr and other senior government officials.

President Alvi said Pakistan had enormous potential to be one of the largest honey producers as its climate and vegetation were suitable for its premium quality production.

He underscored the need for strengthening and improving the beekeeping sector as it had great potential to provide employment to the people as well as earn foreign exchange.

He expressed the hope that the government's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Program would help improve the beekeeping environment of the country to enhance the production of quality honey.

The president asked the relevant stakeholders to address the issues of beekeeping sector enabling them to increase the honey production and export.

He also asked the stakeholders to initiate steps for facilitating and guiding the beekeepers by arranging training courses and workshops for them.

Naeem Qasmi briefed the meeting about the issues faced by the beekeepers and highlighted the activities being undertaken by the association for the promotion of beekeeping in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Education Agriculture All Government Billion Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Int'l garden festival kicks off in Beijing

3 minutes ago

People get free masks, sanitizers with warning to ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Certificates Will Not Help EU Fully Retur ..

3 minutes ago

GLOF-II Agreement sign between GB Planning and Dev ..

11 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

11 minutes ago

FMs of 6 nations urge 'equity' in COVID-19 vaccine ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.