President Arif Alvi Summons NA Session On July 29

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:59 PM

President Arif Alvi summons NA session on July 29

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on July 29 (next Tuesday), Dunya News reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on July 29 (next Tuesday), Dunya news reported on Tuesday.The National Assembly session will be held at 4:00pm at the Parliament in Islamabad.The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

