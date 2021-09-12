UrduPoint.com

President Arif Alvi To Address Joint-Sitting On Monday

Sun 12th September 2021

President Arif Alvi to address Joint-Sitting on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the parliament to meet on Monday (September 13) at 4 p.m.

"In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of the Article 54 read with (3) of the Article 56 of the constitution, the President summoned both the houses of the Parliament to assemble together in the Parliament House on Monday, the 13 September.

2021 at 4 p.m," said a notification.

The President will address the joint sitting at the advent of fourth parliamentary year.

