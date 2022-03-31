UrduPoint.com

President Arif Alvi Visits AJK Capital To Grace Medical College Convocation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:45 PM

President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace medical college convocation

President Arif Alvi on Thursday visited AJK capital Muzaffarabad for a short period to grace convocation ceremony of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College here at a local hotel

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :President Arif Alvi on Thursday visited AJK capital Muzaffarabad for a short period to grace convocation ceremony of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College here at a local hotel.

The president reached here by helicopter at 10:00 a.

m. and was received by AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi, Ministers of AJK and high officials and was taken to local hotel directly where the convocation was arranged.

Alvi distributed the degrees and medals amongst the student and left the state capital at 1:00 p.m.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hotel Student Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Arif Alvi P

Recent Stories

Asma Taj appointed acting principal SIMS Nursing C ..

Asma Taj appointed acting principal SIMS Nursing College

40 seconds ago
 27 professional beggars held

27 professional beggars held

42 seconds ago
 Court adjourns reference against ex-chairman Ogra

Court adjourns reference against ex-chairman Ogra

43 seconds ago
 No agreement with MQM-P regarding new administrati ..

No agreement with MQM-P regarding new administrative units: Administrator Karach ..

45 seconds ago
 US Weekly Jobless Claims Up 1st Time in 3 Weeks - ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims Up 1st Time in 3 Weeks - Labor Dept.

47 seconds ago
 NEPRA takes serious notice of forced power load-sh ..

NEPRA takes serious notice of forced power load-shedding

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.