President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace medical college convocation

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :President Arif Alvi on Thursday visited AJK capital Muzaffarabad for a short period to grace convocation ceremony of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College here at a local hotel.

The president reached here by helicopter at 10:00 a.

m. and was received by AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi, Ministers of AJK and high officials and was taken to local hotel directly where the convocation was arranged.

Alvi distributed the degrees and medals amongst the student and left the state capital at 1:00 p.m.