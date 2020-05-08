UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Arif Alvi Visits National Assembly To Review Arrangements For Session

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:14 PM

President Arif Alvi visits National Assembly to review arrangements for session

President Arif Alvi on Friday directed that social distancing should be maintained in the upcoming session of the National Assembly for the safety of the parliamentarians and staff against the threat of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi on Friday directed that social distancing should be maintained in the upcoming session of the National Assembly for the safety of the parliamentarians and staff against the threat of coronavirus.

During a visit to National Assembly, the President was apprised by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and NA officials about the arrangements being made for the session to be held on Monday.

The President visited the hall of the National Assembly, reviewed preparations for the session and instructed that members should be asked to follow safety guidelines and sit one seat apart from each other.

He expressed satisfaction at the arrangements for the session.

The Deputy Speaker said Senate session had also been requisitioned and added that the health and safety guidelines against spread of coronavirus, would be followed during the session.

In the briefing, it was informed that the recommendations of the National Assembly Committee on the holding of session during COVID-19, would be implemented.

In line with the recommendations of the committee, additional medical staff would be deployed during the sessions.

Special passes would be issued to mediapersons, assigned to cover the sessionsas per suggestion of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA).

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Visit From Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of d ..

5 seconds ago

Libya's Eastern-Based LNA Downs 2 Turkish Drones, ..

9 seconds ago

Sindh govt announces complete lockdown till 3:00 P ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council backs Team AngelWolf’s ‘C ..

24 minutes ago

Murderer of Dr Asfandyar arrested

2 minutes ago

Dr Sania Nishtar visits Ehsaas Emergency Cash Paym ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.