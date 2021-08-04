President Arif Alvi visits Sports Complex Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the Public Sports Complex at Airport Road in the provincial capital and showed keen interest in the promotion of healthy activities for locals

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the Public sports Complex at Airport Road in the provincial capital and showed keen interest in the promotion of healthy activities for locals.

The president took a round of the different sections of the Sports Complex including the futsal court, jogging track, fitness gym and squash court.

Secretary Sports Balochistan Imran Gichki gave a detailed briefing to the president on the project.

The president was informed that construction of the project began in January 2020 and was completed in December with a cost of Rs171 million.