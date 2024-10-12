Open Menu

President Arrives After Concluding Visit To Turkmenistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024

President arrives after concluding visit to Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday arrived here after concluding his two-day official visit to Turkmenistan.

During his stay in Ashgabat, the president attended the international forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development".

