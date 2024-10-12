President Arrives After Concluding Visit To Turkmenistan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday arrived here after concluding his two-day official visit to Turkmenistan.
During his stay in Ashgabat, the president attended the international forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development".
