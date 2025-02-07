President arrives in Harbin

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived in Harbin city of China's Heilongjiang province.

On his arrival in Harbin, the chairman of People's Political Consultative Conference of Heilongjiang province received the President.

The President will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the 9th Winter Asian Games.

He will also attend a luncheon to be hosted in the honour of heads of different states.