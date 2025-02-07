President Arrives In Harbin
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM
HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived in Harbin city of China's Heilongjiang province.
On his arrival in Harbin, the chairman of People's Political Consultative Conference of Heilongjiang province received the President.
The President will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the 9th Winter Asian Games.
He will also attend a luncheon to be hosted in the honour of heads of different states.
Recent Stories
Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway
Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris
Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died in mass shooting
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transf ..
‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NLPD conducts workshop on Int'l Day of Human Fraternity3 minutes ago
-
President arrives in Harbin3 minutes ago
-
Acting President lauds security forces for eliminating 12 terrorists23 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan26 minutes ago
-
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully26 minutes ago
-
UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference30 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed 12 khwarij in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR26 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker among two arrested in Greece boat incident26 minutes ago
-
Speakers urges youth to play key role in ending gender-based violence26 minutes ago
-
Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarded life imprisonment2 hours ago
-
Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for improvement of law & order situation: CM Bugti2 hours ago
-
Illegal constructions demolished during operation2 hours ago