President Arrives In Lahore On A Three Day Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 10:59 PM

President arrives in Lahore on a three day visit

President Dr Arif Alvi arrived here on Sunday on a three day visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi arrived here on Sunday on a three day visit.

The President met Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman at Governor House.

