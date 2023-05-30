UrduPoint.com

President Arrives In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

President arrives in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi arrived here on Tuesday to hold meetings with the provincial administration and attend other events.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar along with senior officials received the president on his arrival in the provincial capital.

A contingent of Balochistan Constabulary presented a guard of honour to the president at the Governor House.

President Alvi and the governor held a meeting and discussed matters of bilateral interest and the overall situation of the province.

The president will attend the concluding ceremony of the two-day 34th National Games. He will also address a seminar on the role of ombudsmen in good governance.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

1 minute ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

17 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violatio ..

Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violation

29 minutes ago
 World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave o ..

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave of Innovation in Education&#039 ..

1 hour ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

1 hour ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.