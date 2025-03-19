President arrives in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit to review law and order situation of the province.

On arrival, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and provincial ministers welcomed the president at Quetta Airport.

President Zardari will attend a briefing on law and order and later will meet with parliamentary representatives of Balochistan.