President Ashraf Ghani Given Guard Of Honour At PM House

Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:43 PM

A formal welcome ceremony was held here at the Prime Minister's House for Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, who arrived here on a two-day official visit on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A formal welcome ceremony was held here at the Prime Minister's House for Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, who arrived here on a two-day official visit on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received President Ghani on his arrival at the PM House.

A tri-services contingent presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

National anthems of Pakistan and Afghanistan were played on the occasion.

The Afghan President reviewed the parade as the military band played ceremonial tunes in the background.

Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced President Ghani with his cabinet members.

Later, the two leaders led their sides at the delegation-level talks held here at the PM House.

