President Asif Ali Zadari arrives in Nawbashah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari arrived his home town Nawabshah on Saturday.

Sindh Minister for Jail Ali Hassan Zardari, Commissioner Nawbshah Sajjad Hyder, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Mahar, SP Nawabshah Tanveer Tunio, Mayor Nawabshah Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Deputy Mayor Nawabshah Mubashir Arain and other were also present at the airport.

President Asif Ali Zardari would celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Nawabshah.