Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Appreciates Security Forces For Operation In Kech

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 10:46 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for operation in Kech

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces for an intelligence operation against terrorists in District Kech, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces for an intelligence operation against terrorists in District Kech, Balochistan.

The president lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security forces for killing four terrorists including a high-value target in the operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said that they would never allow terrorists to disrupt progress, prosperity and law and order of Balochistan province.

The entire nation lauded the contributions of security forces for peace and stability in the province, he added.

President Zardari reiterated the commitment to continue operations till eradication of menace of terrorism.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Law And Order Progress

Recent Stories

Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolu ..

Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder

13 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water

13 minutes ago
 KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for ..

KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff

13 minutes ago
 President, PM appreciate security forces for opera ..

President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech

13 minutes ago
 PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari

PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari

19 minutes ago
 West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headq ..

West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters

19 minutes ago
Experts call for urgent need of modern technology ..

Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to comba ..

19 minutes ago
 4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru kil ..

4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru killed in IBO in Kech District

5 minutes ago
 SSGC launches winter safety campaign; cautions cus ..

SSGC launches winter safety campaign; cautions customers to use gas wisely

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Murad, U.S Diplomat discuss climate resilience, in ..

Murad, U.S Diplomat discuss climate resilience, investment, social uplift

5 minutes ago
 Humayun Khan to launch inmate health screening pro ..

Humayun Khan to launch inmate health screening program in KPK Prisons

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan