President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for operation in Kech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces for an intelligence operation against terrorists in District Kech, Balochistan.

The president lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security forces for killing four terrorists including a high-value target in the operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said that they would never allow terrorists to disrupt progress, prosperity and law and order of Balochistan province.

The entire nation lauded the contributions of security forces for peace and stability in the province, he added.

President Zardari reiterated the commitment to continue operations till eradication of menace of terrorism.