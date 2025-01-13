President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for eliminating terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday appreciated the security forces for eliminating terrorists during operation in Kacchi, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday appreciated the security forces for eliminating terrorists during operation in Kacchi, Balochistan.

He lauded the bravery of forces for defeating the nefarious designs of terrorists in Balochistan.

He said the brave armed forces of Pakistan were carrying out operations for complete eradication of terrorism.

The elimination of terrorists during operations was a great success of security forces. He said the nation acknowledged the role of security forces for wiping out terrorists.

He said the nation was determined to completely erase terrorism from the country.