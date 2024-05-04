President Asif Ali Zardari approves appointments of Governors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has accorded his approval to the appointment of Governors for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

After approval, Sardar Slaeem Haider Khan has been appointed as Governor Punjab, Faisal Karim Kundi as Governor KP and Jaffar Khan Mandokhel as Governor Balochistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The president approved the appointments under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.