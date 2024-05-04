Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Approves Appointments Of Governors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari has accorded his approval to the appointment of Governors for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces

After approval, Sardar Slaeem Haider Khan has been appointed as Governor Punjab, Faisal Karim Kundi as Governor KP and Jaffar Khan Mandokhel as Governor Balochistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The president approved the appointments under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

