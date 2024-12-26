Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Arrives Sukkur On 3-day Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day visit

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived here for a three-day visit

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived here for a three-day visit.

As the president landed at Sukkur Airport, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Member of National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah welcomed him.

The governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior leadership of the Pakistan People's Party were also present on this occasion, a President's Office press release said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Visit Sukkur Murad Ali Shah Airport

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation again ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia

2 minutes ago
 Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate an ..

Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" held

2 minutes ago
 Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Pat ..

Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Patrick Church

2 minutes ago
 Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD ..

Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD scheme

2 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day ..

President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day visit

2 minutes ago
 Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

5 minutes ago
UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister of National Security

55 minutes ago
 493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

59 minutes ago
 ICCI focuses on strengthing   Industry-academia ..

ICCI focuses on strengthing   Industry-academia linkages: Abdul Rehman Siddiqu ..

59 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 ..

LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours

59 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day

59 minutes ago
 Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: ..

Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan