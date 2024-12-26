President Asif Ali Zardari Arrives Sukkur On 3-day Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived here for a three-day visit.
As the president landed at Sukkur Airport, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Member of National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah welcomed him.
The governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior leadership of the Pakistan People's Party were also present on this occasion, a President's Office press release said.
