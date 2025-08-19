- Home
President Asif Ali Zardari Bids Farewell To UAE Ambassador, Emphasizes Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Published August 19, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met with the outgoing Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, during a farewell call here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
President Zardari expressed deep appreciation for the UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan, particularly during difficult times, a Presidency's news release said.
He lauded Ambassador Al-Zaabi’s role in promoting mutual cooperation and strengthening diplomatic ties during his tenure.
“Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding, brotherly relations with the United Arab Emirates,” President Zardari said. He reiterated the need to further deepen the multifaceted partnership between the two nations, especially in the areas of trade, investment, and regional cooperation.
The President congratulated Ambassador Al-Zaabi on a successful diplomatic tenure and praised his contributions to enhancing Pakistan-UAE relations. He extended best wishes for his future endeavors.
