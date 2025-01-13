President Asif Ali Zardari calls for chalking-out five year plan to further develop Cadet College Petaro

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday called for chalking-out a five-year plan to further develop Cadet College Petaro as per international standards, with modern facilities, equipment and technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday called for chalking-out a five-year plan to further develop Cadet College Petaro as per international standards, with modern facilities, equipment and technology.

He emphasized the need for adopting modern modes of imparting education to enable the youth to meet 21st-century challenges.

He also urged the need for investing in children's education to produce productive citizens to fulfill the country's human resource needs in diverse fields.

The President expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Special Board of Governors (BOG) of Cadet College Petaro (CCP) here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman BOG, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, Chancellor Ziauddin University Karachi, Dr Asim Hussain, members of the board, senior government and military officers, and members of the College administration.

During the meeting, the board reviewed the college’s academic programs, educational achievements, development projects, and strategies for further strengthening the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, the President appreciated the achievements and pivotal role played by the Cadet College in Pakistan’s educational and socio-economic development.

He stated that he was proud of CCP that had made remarkable contributions to every sphere of national life and stood as a symbol of excellence and a model of discipline.

The President emphasized the need to further strengthen and improve the institution, enabling it to contribute in the educational development of the country.

He remarked that BOG should play its role to ensure that CCP not only maintained its legacy but also evolved to meet the ever-changing demands of the modern world. He added that CCP held a special place in his heart, not just as his alma mater, but as a beacon of education, courage and inspiration for the province of Sindh and the country.

The President urged the need to further improve the quality of education, besides upgrading the existing facilities, including sports and boarding, for the academic and intellectual growth of the students.

He directed the Government of Sindh to take steps for the provision and upgradation of facilities as well as the necessary financial support for the College. He said that he would discuss with the Chinese government to offer scholarships to talented students of the College.

The President also commended CCP’s pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of Pakistan and reaffirmed his commitment and support to its continued success.