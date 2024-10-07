President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient infrastructure

President Asif Ali Zardari has called for focusing on constructing climate-resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has called for focusing on constructing climate-resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

He stressed the need to educate the people about disaster risk management, and mitigation, and actively engage the communities to promote a culture of disaster preparedness.

"Today we are observing National Resilience Day, which reminds us of the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005, that claimed thousands of lives", he said in a message on the occasion of National Resilience Day.

The destruction it brought to our cities and villages remains etched in our memory. However, amid this catastrophe, our nation displayed an unparalleled spirit of resilience and unity and generously helped the affected people, the president said.

He also extended his deepest gratitude to the international community, friendly countries, civil society, welfare and charity organizations that extended their invaluable support in the aftermath of this earthquake. Their support and solidarity not only helped us rebuild our roads, education, health and other infrastructure but also gave hope to the affected people, enabling them to rebuild their lives, he said adding that in recent years, the looming threat of climate change has made Pakistan more vulnerable to natural disasters.

He highlighted that rising temperatures, unpredictable weather patterns, and extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, heatwaves, and landslides posed a potential threat to the infrastructure and lives of our people.

Furthermore, he added that the frequency and intensity of climate-related calamities had increased in Pakistan, it had become essential to invest in the capacity building of our national and provincial disaster management authorities and enhance their disaster preparedness.

"We need to equip our relevant institutions with the latest technologies, expertise, and resources to effectively respond to emerging challenges."

He stressed that improving early warning systems, enhancing coordination among national and provincial authorities, and adopting modern disaster mitigation strategies should be the key priorities to timely respond to threats.

"This National Resilience Day reminds us that the Pakistani nation has displayed extraordinary resilience in the face of challenges and has always emerged stronger. I am sure that if we continue to work with the spirit of unity and resilience, we can overcome the challenges facing our country," the president added.