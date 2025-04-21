President Asif Ali Zardari commends security forces for eliminating six terrorists

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday commended the security forces for killing six terrorists during two different operations in North and South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday commended the security forces for killing six terrorists during two different operations in North and South Waziristan.

He appreciated the security forces for eliminating a Khawariji ringleader during the successful intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan.

He reiterated the determination to completely eradicate Fitna Al-Khawarij from the country.

The president said the security forces were carrying out operations to end the menace of terrorism.

The whole nation was united against terrorism, he said, adding operations against Fitna al-Khawarij would continue till the complete elimination of terrorism.