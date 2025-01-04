Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Condemns Bomb Attack On Bus In Turbat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari condemns bomb attack on bus in Turbat

President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday condemned the remote control bomb attack on a bus in Turbat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday condemned the remote control bomb attack on a bus in Turbat.

In a statement, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

He condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for grant of patience to them.

The President prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said operations would continue till complete elimination of the menace of terrorism.

