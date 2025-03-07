Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Condoles Demise Of Former Naval Chief

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and former Naval Chief Admiral (retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey.

The President condoled with the family of Iftikhar Sirohey.

He lauded the services of Iftikhar Sirohey for the defence of the country.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the deceased naval chief in Jannah and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

